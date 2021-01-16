Mumbai: University of Mumbai IDOL winter semester online exams to begin from Jan 21

Online examination of winter session of the University of Mumbai (MU) Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) will be conducted starting from January 21, 2021. Online mock tests for students will begin from January 17.

On Saturday, Prakash Mahanwar, director of MU IDOL, appealed to students to participate in the practice test. Mahanwar said, "The online mock tests for winter semester examinations will start from 9 am on January 17 and will continue till 5 pm on January 20. There will be four such practice exams. Students can choose any one hour in the time slots for the practice test."

Over 7,000 students will appear for various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) winter semester re-exams of MU IDOL. Login IDs and passwords have been sent to students via email and mobile phone contact. MU IDOL has started a helpline for students. Mahanwar said, "The helpline will be functional from 9 am to 6 pm. Students should contact the helpline numbers provided on the MU IDOL website for any queries or difficulties in exams and mock tests."