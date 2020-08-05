MU extends deadline for degree admissions, first merit list on Aug 6

Mumbai: In an attempt to provide more time to students facing difficulties due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the University of Mumbai (MU) has extended the application deadline for online admissions to degree courses till August 5. The first merit list which was supposed to be declared online on August 4 at 7 pm will now be announced on August 6 at 11 am followed by the second and third merit lists on August 11 and 17 at 7 pm respectively.

On Tuesday, the MU revised the online degree admission schedule for this year for all courses in affiliated colleges and universities. According to the new schedule, students can register and submit the mandatory pre-admission online forms at mum.digitaluniversity.ac till 3 pm on August 5 to be eligible for admissions for the academic year 2020-21.

Once students complete MU online registration, they can apply for admissions to specific colleges and courses through individual college websites. Students need to submit documents, pay fees, check online merit lists and then secure admissions via individual college portals through online mode.

Authorities of MU claimed that the dates have been extended to allow more time to students who are facing difficulties on account of the pandemic. A senior officer of MU said, "We have extended the admission schedule so that students who are facing technical, internet or any other issues on account of the coronavirus situation in their respective areas can still apply for admissions. We have instructed all colleges and universities to provide an online system for the admission process so that students need not physically visit colleges."

Followed by the declaration of each merit list by respective colleges, students whose names appear on the list can submit and verify documents, pay fees online and submit undertaking form. Inhouse and minority quota admissions will be completed by August 5.