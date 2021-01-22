MU convocation ceremony on Feb 1, about 2 lakh students to receive degrees

The annual convocation ceremony of the academic year 2020 of the University of Mumbai (MU) will be held online at 11 am on February 1, 2021. The students, who have passed the first semester 2020 undergraduate (UG) degree, postgraduate (PG) and diploma examinations conducted by the university as well as those who have passed the degree and diploma exams before the graduation ceremony, will be eligible for the degree.

The convocation ceremony will be telecast live on the official website of the varsity site www.mu.ac.in. Vinod Malale, public relations officer of MU, said, "Degree and diploma certificates will be sent to the colleges concerned after the convocation ceremony. It will be distributed to students at the respective college degree certificate distribution ceremony."

This year, more than two lakh students will receive their degrees during the convocation ceremony. In 2019, over 1,68,239 students from various disciplines of UG and PG programmes received their degrees.

In addition, MU said details of names of students in Marathi (Devanagari) language on the degree certificate have been made available to students and colleges for examination from January 22 till 5 pm on January 27, 2021. Malale said, "Students should visit the university website http://muexam.mu.ac.in/convocationstudents/ to check the details of their degree."