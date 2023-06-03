MT Agarwal Hospital deaths: 4 accused deny role in crime |

Mumbai: Four out of six accused in a case where the Jeevan Jyot Trust that runs the Mulund-based MT Agarwal Hospital allegedly posted underqualified and bogus doctors, have disclaimed their role in the crime. As per police sources, they are claiming that they have resigned from the post in the trust back in 2016, while the matter of crime dates from 2018, as per the first information report (FIR). Meanwhile, two persons have been arrested for allegedly making bogus death certificates, who were in fact employed at the trust.

149 deaths recorded in the hospital’s ICU

The Free Press Journal first reported the matter on May 20. As per the FIR, which was registered against the trust and six other persons following a court order, the complainant Goldie Sharma has alleged that in an RTI reply received by him, it has been revealed that almost 149 deaths were recorded in the hospital’s ICU – within the span of nine months from February 17 to November 22, 2018. The cause of death is listed as heart attack in official records and on the death certificates.

A couple of days ago, according to police sources, they arrested a man, Chandrasekhar Bhularam Yadav, who had allegedly issued several death certificates which were bogus in nature. Yadav, who claims to be a doctor, is known to have an MBBS degree from China, but its authenticity is yet to be cleared. On Friday, yet another arrest took place. A woman, who was supposedly working at the trust as a coordinator was arrested by the police. She, too, like Yadav, issued bogus certificates.

45 fake death certificates issued

While Yadav is known to have made 45 fake death certificates, the woman has allegedly made 15. But it’s not yet clear on whose instruction they acted on making bogus certificates, said police sources.

The FIR further alleged that the trust had appointed doctors without eligible degrees like MBBS, BMS, and BHMS in the hospital’s ICU.

The trust along with six accused Dr Bijendra Yadav, Jyoti Thakkar, JC Vakil, Ratanlal Jain, Deepak Jain and Deepti Mehta are mentioned in the FIR.