MSRTC worker commits suicide due to financial issues, blames Thackeray govt in suicide note

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) employee, who was facing financial issues, committed suicide at his residence in Jalgaon today.

As per the report by Maharashtra Times, the deceased was identified as Manoj Anil Chowdhary (30) and he was working at the Jalgaon depot of MSRTC.

In the suicide note left behind, Chowdhary blamed Udhhav Thackeray led government. He also states that he is taking the step because of his low and irregular salary given by MSRTC.

"My family has nothing to do with my suicide. ST organization should try to get my PF and LIC (money) to money to my family," he urged in the suicide note.



In addition to Chowdhry, one more MSRTC employee named Pandurang Gadade committed suicide. However, the reason for his suicide was not clear.

At present, there are more than 98,000 MSRTC employees who have been anxiously waiting to receive their salaries since August.

Yesterday the MSRTC employee unions gave a call for a statewide agitation from November 9 to press their demand for the payment of three months’ salary, which comes to Rs 900 crore.