MSRDC offers Rs 50 lakh for Thane Creek bridge upkeep

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is offering Rs 50 lakh for sweeping the Thane Creek Bridge (TCB)- 2 clean for a period of one year. MSRDC is looking for an agency to carry out the work and has already floated tenders for it.

An MSRDC official who did not wish to be named said, “Many times lose sand / soil spreads on the bridge surface road resulting in dusting. It also results in a slippery surface for motorists. Therefore, regular upkeep of roads is necessary to prevent any mishap. This contract is mainly for that purpose only.” The appointed contractor's workmen will be responsible to sweep the roads on a daily basis, added the official.

Built over the water body in 1997, TCB-2 is over 25 years old. The official added that repair work of the bridge was carried out in 2019 and that no major refurbishing will be required for the next 10 years.

Meanwhile, the MSRDC is also constructing a third bridge on Thane Creek to decongest the existing traffic on the previous two bridges TCB-1&2. As of now, 15 per cent of overall progress has been accomplished in the new bridge construction work and it is expected to be open to the public by January / February of 2024. Once, the new bridge is operational, commuters from Mumbai and Navi Mumbai will get major relief from traffic problems.

In addition, the MSRDC has also deposited Rs 10 crore to the Bombay High Court following a writ petition filed by 944 traditional fishermen over the loss of livelihood. Now, the court will give orders on disbursement of the said compensation. However, the project nodal agency is appealing to the court that the compensation should be given to the affected fishermen only. Meanwhile, the committee formed to understand the loss of livelihood of fishermen under the leadership of the state fisheries department of the Maharashtra government said that the report will be ready only after one year has passed. “The committee has told the court that to understand the loss of livelihood of fishermen or less catchment in the project area at least two seasons will be required to analyse the impact," the official said.

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:55 AM IST