MSRDC aims to convert all city toll plazas into FASTag lanes by Mar 15

Four toll plazas namely Airoli, Vashi, Mulund on the Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg and Mulund on the Eastern Express Highway will be completely FASTag enabled by mid of March.

The Dahisar toll plaza lanes will be gradually converted into 100 per cent FASTag due to the existing metro works, informed Kamlakar Phad, chief general manager (toll), Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

He explained, "Though two hybrid lanes will be kept at these toll plazas but vehicles having FASTag can also take those lanes. These hybrid lanes will be kept so that vehicles entering from other states they may not face any issue/ in case when there is not enough balance the user can take the hybrid lane. Since these hybrid lanes will also be FASTag enabled, we can call all toll plazas will be 100 FASTag starting from mid-March."

Interestingly, the MSRDC has started work at war footing level to facilitate FASTag service. Installation of sensors booms, laying of cables work is going on. "These works cannot be carried out during heavy traffic especially during day time as it requires blocking the lane. Therefore, the work is being carried out during night time as traffic on all these toll plazas is heavy throughout the day," stated Phad.

Meanwhile, the MSRDC is also levying double toll from non-FASTag users so to implement the digital payment system successfully by all on Bandra-Worli Sea Link and Mumbai Pune Expressway. According to the data available with the MSRDC, Rs 17,000 toll money collected as penalty (double toll) from 59 non-FASTag violators on the sealink on February 2. While Rs 31,150 as double toll collected from 445 violators on February 3.

Also, at Sealink FASTag selling counter daily 200 tags are being sold out which was previously only 100. With increase in number of FASTag the initiative will be successful believes MSRDC official. Besides, to encourage users to use FASTag MSRDC is also providing same benefits which were existing on previous payment facilities. Like for instance, user who wish to take sealink toll road without any limited trips on a particular day like taxi driver, he can avail the facility by purchasing Rs 175 toll ticket through FASTag informed Phad.