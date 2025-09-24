 MSHRC Issues Notice To Mumbai Police Over Viral Video Of Woman Cop’s Misconduct At VP Road Station
Pranali Lotlikar

Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 03:12 AM IST
article-image
MSHRC issues notice over viral VP Road Police Station misconduct video, seeks report from top officials | Facebook

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), presided over by Chairperson Justice A.M. Badar, has taken cognizance of a viral video showing alleged misconduct by a woman police sub-inspector at V.P. Road Police Station and has issued notices to senior police officials as well as the officer concerned.

Report Sought from Senior Police Officials

The commission has directed the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone II, to submit a detailed report on the incident within six weeks, by November 18, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

The notice, issued on Tuesday, warns that failure to comply may prompt the commission to take appropriate action. The MSHRC observed that the incident appeared to be a “blatant violation of human rights” of visitors to the police station.

Notice to Sub-Inspector Durga Kharde

In addition, the commission has also issued a notice to Sub-Inspector Durga Kharde of the V.P. Road Police Station for compliance under Section 16 of the Protection of Human Rights Act.

Complaint by Journalist Association President

The action follows a complaint filed on September 22, 2025, by Prashant Dilip Kotavade, president of the Akhil Bhartiya Patrakar Sangh, Maharashtra. Kotavade alleged that a video circulating widely on social media captured Kharde refusing to accept a complaint from a woman.

When questioned by the complainant’s partner, the officer allegedly reacted aggressively, throwing her nameplate and badge at the woman in an act of intimidation.

Commission Calls for Accountability

The commission has called for accountability in the matter, stressing the importance of upholding the dignity and rights of citizens approaching law enforcement for redress.

