MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case: Main Accused Rutuja Patil Arrested From Nandurbar; Probe Underway |

Mumbai: Following a prolonged investigation into the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector examination paper leak case, police on Tuesday took the main accused in the case, Rutuja Patil, into custody from Nandurbar. She was taken into custody by a joint team of the Property Cell and Crime Branch.

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According to reports, Patil is allegedly one of the key accused in the case. Nearly 77 questions out of the 294-question paper were allegedly leaked before the scheduled MPSC Drug Inspector examination on March 22, 2026.

Last week, the Crime Branch arrested six accused in connection with the alleged paper leak. Amid the investigation, Patil’s parents and her alleged boyfriend were also reportedly under scrutiny and are among those arrested.

WhatsApp chat under scrutiny

Patil was not arrested along with the six accused initially. However, a police officer had indicated that she was likely to be arrested for further questioning. Her arrest comes after the investigation reportedly took a new turn when a WhatsApp chat allegedly revealed that Patil had told a female friend that she paid Rs 50 lakh to obtain the leaked questions. Investigators are now verifying the authenticity of the chat and the alleged payment.

According to the investigation, Amrut Patil, Rutuja’s father, is suspected to be a key link in the alleged paper leak. Police suspect that he spent around Rs 12 lakh to obtain the questions for his daughter, who was preparing for the Drug Inspector examination.

Amrut allegedly obtained the question set from Pravin Patil, the operator of Kaustilya Academy. Pravin was allegedly in contact with MPSC officials Vishweshwar Nakate, Abhijit Lendwe and Gopal Marathe, who are among the six accused arrested in the case.

Questions allegedly shared on WhatsApp

The investigation further indicates that Rutuja allegedly gained access to a set of questions before the examination and subsequently forwarded them to her boyfriend, Gaurav Patil, on WhatsApp. Gaurav had allegedly asked her for the question set as his brother was also preparing for the examination.

Rutuja, who was preparing for the Drug Inspector examination in line with her parents’ aspirations for her to become a drug inspector, reportedly cleared the examination. However, her parents allegedly opposed her marriage to Gaurav, eventually leading to their breakup.

Email reportedly exposed alleged leak

Gaurav, reportedly upset over the breakup, allegedly sent an email to the MPSC along with their WhatsApp conversations, claiming that the examination paper had been leaked.

The MPSC subsequently lodged a complaint at Cuffe Parade Police Station, following which the Crime Branch began investigating the allegations.

As the investigation continues, police are probing the alleged links between the candidates, intermediaries and MPSC officials. Further details are awaited.