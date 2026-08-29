MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case: Crime Branch Likely To Arrest Rutuja Patil, Mayur Thackeray As Probe Expands | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch is likely to arrest two more accused, including Rutuja Patil and Mayur Thackeray, in connection with the alleged leak of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector examination question paper. Six accused were arrested by the Crime Branch on the night of August 26.

Rutuja Patil Likely To Face Questioning Over WhatsApp Chats

Although Rutuja Patil was not arrested along with the six accused, a police officer said she is likely to be arrested for further questioning. Investigators are also expected to conduct a cross-questioning of Rutuja and her former boyfriend Gaurav Patil to establish how the leaked questions were circulated. The investigation has taken a new turn after a WhatsApp chat allegedly revealed that Rutuja Patil told a female friend that she had paid ₹50 lakh to obtain the leaked questions. The revelation has raised eyebrows among the investigating officers, who are now verifying the authenticity of the chat and the alleged payment.

According to the investigation, Amrut Patil, Rutuja’s father, is suspected to be a key link in the alleged paper leak. Police suspect that he spent around ₹12 lakh to obtain the questions for his daughter, who was preparing for the Drug Inspector examination.

Father Amrut Patil Suspected As Key Link In Paper Leak Chain

Amrut allegedly obtained the question set from Pravin Patil, operator of Kaustilya Academy. Pravin was allegedly in contact with MPSC officials Vishweshwar Nakate, Abhijit Lendwe and Gopal Marathe, who are among the six arrested accused.

Police have found that 77 questions in the actual examination allegedly matched questions that Rutuja had received before the examination.

How the Alleged Leak Was Exposed

According to the investigation, Rutuja’s parents are both teachers in Nandurbar. Her father, Amrut, allegedly approached Kaustilya Academy to obtain questions to help his daughter become a Drug Inspector.

The question set allegedly reached Rutuja before the examination. She subsequently forwarded it to her boyfriend Gaurav Patil on WhatsApp.

Gaurav allegedly told Rutuja that his brother was also appearing for the examination and, on that pretext, asked her to send him the questions. Rutuja allegedly shared the question set with him.

After the examination, Rutuja cleared the test. However, her family reportedly objected to her proposed marriage with Gaurav. Following the dispute and subsequent break-up, Gaurav allegedly became upset and, in July, sent an email to the MPSC along with their chat conversations, alleging that the examination paper had been leaked.

MPSC Complaint Leads To Crime Branch Investigation

The MPSC subsequently lodged a complaint at Cuffe Parade Police Station, following which the Crime Branch began investigating the allegations. During the investigation, police allegedly found that three to four paper-setting centres had prepared around 300 questions for the examination.

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MPSC official Vishweshwar Nakate allegedly accessed the confidential questions and typed them onto his laptop. According to the investigation, he allegedly read the questions from the confidential material and then typed them separately on his laptop.

Police suspect that 77 of these questions were subsequently supplied to Rutuja, and the same questions appeared in the examination.

The Crime Branch is now investigating the entire chain—from the preparation of the confidential questions by MPSC officials to their alleged circulation among intermediaries and candidates. Investigators are also probing whether the leaked questions were supplied to or sold to other aspirants.

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