UGC NET June 2026 Result OUT For 84 Subjects At ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Direct Link Here

UGC-NET June 2026 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results today, August 28, 2026. A total of 6,07,151 candidates appeared for the examination across the 84 subjects, of whom 1,47,579 candidates have qualified under the three eligibility categories. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results and download their scorecards through the official UGC-NET website.

The scorecards are available online at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need their login credentials to access and download their results.

Direct link to check the result

Direct link to check the result (alternate link)

Direct link to check the official announcement

Candidates from these subjects may receive an "Invalid Application Number/Password" message if they try to access their scorecards before the re-examination. NTA has clarified that this does not indicate an issue with their credentials.

UGC-NET June 2026 Results



The National Testing Agency has declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects today, 28 August 2026.

📌 Results/Score Cards are available on the official UGC-NET website.

Candidates can login to https://t.co/roExIJGkUd to view, download and… pic.twitter.com/okpE5ITJgw — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 28, 2026

UGC-NET June 2026 Result: Key Figures

According to the result data released by NTA, 7,73,806 candidates registered for the examination across 84 subjects. Of these, 6,07,151 candidates appeared.

The category-wise number of qualified candidates is:

Qualified for JRF and Assistant Professor: 4,241 candidates

Qualified for Assistant Professor and Admission to PhD: 45,904 candidates

Qualified for PhD only: 97,434 candidates

Total candidates qualified: 1,47,579

Of the total registered candidates, 4,30,195 were female, 3,43,575 were male and 36 were from the third-gender category.

UGC NET June 2026 Result: Steps to check the result

Candidates must take the actions listed below in order to view their UGC NET scores for 2026:

Step 1: Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in, the official UGC NET website.

Step 2: Select the "UGC-NET June 2026: Click Here For Scorecard" link from the "Candidate Activity" section of the homepage.

Step 3: Next, enter the information, including your date of birth and application number, and submit.

Step 4: The UGC NET 2026 result will now show up on the screen.

Step 5: Download the 2026 UGC NET results and print them out for your records.

UGC NET June 2026 Cut-Off Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET June 2026 subject- and category-wise cut-off marks along with the examination result-related details. The official UGC-NET website has also listed the June 2026 final answer key notice dated August 28, 2026.

Direct link to check the cutoff

The cut-off marks have been provided separately for three qualification categories:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Assistant Professor

PhD only

The cut-off is further divided according to candidates' categories, including Unreserved, OBC-NCL, EWS, SC and ST, along with separate cut-offs for various PwD categories and Third Gender wherever applicable.

Economics: For Unreserved candidates, the cut-off is 224 marks for JRF, 196 marks for Assistant Professor and 170 marks for PhD only. For OBC-NCL candidates, the corresponding cut-offs are 212, 178 and 154 marks.

Political Science: The Unreserved cut-off stands at 222 marks for JRF, 196 marks for Assistant Professor and 170 marks for PhD only. For OBC-NCL candidates, the cut-offs are 212, 180 and 156 marks, respectively.

Philosophy: The Unreserved category has a cut-off of 236 marks for JRF, 208 marks for Assistant Professor and 178 marks for PhD only. The OBC-NCL cut-offs are 224, 188 and 160 marks, respectively.

Psychology: The cut-off for Unreserved candidates is 204 marks for JRF, 180 marks for Assistant Professor and 160 marks for PhD only. For OBC-NCL candidates, it is 192, 162 and 146 marks, respectively.

History: The Unreserved cut-off is 190 marks for JRF, 168 marks for Assistant Professor and 148 marks for PhD only. For OBC-NCL candidates, the cut-offs are 182, 154 and 136 marks.

Education: For Unreserved candidates, the cut-off is 232 marks for JRF, 206 marks for Assistant Professor and 182 marks for PhD only. The OBC-NCL cut-offs are 222, 192 and 168 marks, respectively.

Management: The Unreserved category has a cut-off of 214 marks for JRF, 184 marks for Assistant Professor and 162 marks for PhD only. For OBC-NCL candidates, the respective cut-offs are 202, 166 and 148 marks.

Hindi: The Unreserved cut-off stands at 198 marks for JRF, 174 marks for Assistant Professor and 150 marks for PhD only. For OBC-NCL candidates, the cut-offs are 190, 158 and 138 marks.

Bengali: The Unreserved cut-off is 204 marks for JRF, 180 marks for Assistant Professor and 158 marks for PhD only, while the OBC-NCL cut-offs are 192, 166 and 146 marks, respectively.

Tamil: The Unreserved cut-off is 188 marks for JRF, 156 marks for Assistant Professor and 134 marks for PhD only. For OBC-NCL candidates, the cut-offs are 174, 140 and 124 marks.

Malayalam: The Unreserved cut-off is 222 marks for JRF, 192 marks for Assistant Professor and 168 marks for PhD only, while the OBC-NCL cut-offs are 210, 176 and 154 marks.

Visual Art: The Unreserved category has a cut-off of 200 marks for JRF, 174 marks for Assistant Professor and 152 marks for PhD only. The OBC-NCL cut-offs are 190, 158 and 140 marks, respectively.

Ayurveda Biology: The Unreserved cut-offs are 236 marks for JRF, 208 marks for Assistant Professor and 186 marks for PhD only. For OBC-NCL candidates, the cut-offs are 222, 186 and 162 marks.

Forestry: The Unreserved category has cut-offs of 220 marks for JRF, 198 marks for Assistant Professor and 172 marks for PhD only, while the OBC-NCL cut-offs are 212, 178 and 156 marks.

Official website: UGC NET official website

Direct link to check the cutoff

UGC-NET June 2026 Result: Important Note For 3 Subjects

NTA has clarified that candidates who appeared for English, Commerce and Sociology will not be able to access their UGC-NET June 2026 scorecards at present.

The examinations for these three subjects are scheduled to be re-conducted on September 9 and 10, 2026. Therefore, candidates from these subjects may receive an "Invalid Application Number/Password" message if they attempt to access the June 2026 scorecard.

Their result and scorecard will be made available only after the re-conducted examination.