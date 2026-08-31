MPSC Drug Inspector Paper Leak Case: Arrested Official Gopal Marathe Was Former Student Of Accused Pravin Patil’s Kautilya Classes | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police’s investigation into the alleged Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Drug Inspector examination paper leak has revealed a significant connection between the arrested MPSC official Gopal Marathe and accused Pravin Patil, the director of Kautilya Classes.

According to information emerging during the investigation, Marathe was reportedly a former student of Pravin Patil’s Kautilya Classes. Police suspect that Patil may have leaked the examination paper with the help of Marathe.

Constant contact between Patil and Marathe : Investigators have found that accused Pravin Patil and Gopal Marathe were allegedly in regular contact. Police are probing whether their association played a key role in the alleged paper leak.

The investigation has also revealed that Patil and Marathe are reportedly from the same village, raising further questions about their relationship and alleged coordination.

Alleged role in transferring money and paper : According to the investigation, police suspect that Marathe collected money from Pravin Patil and subsequently passed it on to two other MPSC officials. He is also suspected of facilitating the transfer of the examination paper to Patil. The Crime Branch is now examining the financial transactions and communication between the accused to establish the exact sequence of events.

Probe into other examination papers : Investigators also suspect that Pravin Patil may have attempted to access or leak question papers of other examinations through Gopal Marathe. The Crime Branch is examining whether the alleged network was limited to the Drug Inspector examination or had links to other competitive examinations as well.

Police are continuing to question the arrested accused and examine their communication records, financial transactions and other evidence to determine the extent of the alleged paper-leak network.