MP Ravindra Waikar Urges Inclusion Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's History In CBSE Curriculum | @RavindraWaikar & File Pic

Mumbai: Ravindra Waikar, Member of Parliament from Mumbai North West, has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging the inclusion of the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum. The demand was made on the occasion of the 352nd anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation.

In his letter, Waikar emphasized that Shivaji Maharaj is a symbol of national pride for all Indians. Including his history in the school curriculum would help future generations learn about India’s rich historical and cultural heritage. Waikar stated that Shivaji Maharaj was not only the founder of the Maratha Empire but also a visionary ruler, an able administrator, and a brave warrior who laid the foundation of 'Swarajya' — self-rule.

He further said that Shivaji Maharaj’s governance model, military strategy, and secular administration continue to be a source of inspiration. Studying his life will instill values of leadership, patriotism, and social unity among students.

Waikar acknowledged that CBSE has previously included the stories of various historical figures and events in its curriculum, which is commendable. However, he insisted that Shivaji Maharaj’s significant contribution deserves a rightful place in the textbooks as well. He added that incorporating his legacy in the CBSE syllabus from the upcoming academic year would be a true tribute to the great leader and would allow students across the country to gain deeper insights into India’s diverse cultural history.