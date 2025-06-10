 MP Ravindra Waikar Urges Inclusion Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's History In CBSE Curriculum
In his letter, Waikar emphasized that Shivaji Maharaj is a symbol of national pride for all Indians. Including his history in the school curriculum would help future generations learn about India’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
MP Ravindra Waikar Urges Inclusion Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's History In CBSE Curriculum | @RavindraWaikar & File Pic

Mumbai: Ravindra Waikar, Member of Parliament from Mumbai North West, has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging the inclusion of the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum. The demand was made on the occasion of the 352nd anniversary of Shivaji Maharaj’s coronation.

In his letter, Waikar emphasized that Shivaji Maharaj is a symbol of national pride for all Indians. Including his history in the school curriculum would help future generations learn about India’s rich historical and cultural heritage. Waikar stated that Shivaji Maharaj was not only the founder of the Maratha Empire but also a visionary ruler, an able administrator, and a brave warrior who laid the foundation of 'Swarajya' — self-rule.

