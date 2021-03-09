MP Mohan Delkar suicide case will be investigated by SIT: Anil Deshmukh

"In his suicide note, Delkar has said he was being harassed and was under pressure from Praful Kheda Patel who is the administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli," the Maharashtra Home Minister said.

Deshmukh said Delkar's suicide note mentions that he was getting threats from Patel that he will be "finished off" from social life. "Delkar's wife and son have also written to me voicing the same concerns," he said.

Mohan Delkar, a seven-term Lok Sabha member from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a Mumbai hotel on February 22.

The body of Mohan Delkar was found at a sea-facing hotel in south Mumbai's Marine Drive last month. A long suicide note, written in Gujarati, has also been recovered from his room. The leader is survived by his wife and two children. The seven-time MP was born in December 1962 in Silvassa in Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

