Monsoon to arrive in Mumbai by June 11: IMD

In an annual ritual, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has set June 11 as the date of the onset of monsoon in Mumbai and has said that the conditions have become favourable over the city. First, though, it will arrive in the Konkan and Goa regions.

The monsoon has already arrived in Karnataka and is estimated to intensify over Mumbai and the adjoining areas after June 15. An official from the IMD Mumbai said, “The monsoon has reached Karwar in Karnataka, and we are currently monitoring the situation. We will have to wait for it to enter south Konkan and Goa before it reaches Mumbai.”

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather also confirmed that pre-monsoon activities have begun. “However, rains will not be very heavy like the typical monsoon in the beginning,” he said, adding that activity in Kerala is currently weak, but northeast India is observing a good rainfall. “Mumbai, too, will gradually experience a good rainfall post mid June,” he added.

On Monday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 28 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 34.1 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity touching 67 per cent. Colaba, meanwhile, experienced a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius.

