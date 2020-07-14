Monsoon Session: Legislature Secretariat issues circular on 50% staff presence

As the monsoon session is slated for a day on August 3, the Maharashtra State Legislature Secretariat has issued a circular for 50 per cent presence of staff from the present level of 15 per cent for the preparations. Of the 850 employees, 400 plus will have to report to duties. The presence of department secretary and section officer is mandatory. However, the physically handicapped have been excluded.

Legislature Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat told the Free Press Journal, “As per the circular, if an employee reports on Monday, he or she will again come on Wednesday. The roster system has been launched. So it is not that 50 per cent of employees will report every day. This arrangement is being worked out till July 31 as the session will start from August 3. The Business Advisory Committees of the legislative assembly and council will soon meet and decide the tenure of the monsoon session.” He clarified that the presence of staff will have to be strengthened to make necessary preparations, including the paperwork and online compilation.

Bhagwat said he has not received any representation against the circular.

Recently, about 20 odd employees, comprising nine police personnel, were infected by COVID-19. However, most of them were cured and about to resume their duties.

The secretariat officer said safety precautions were taken in the legislature premises. So far, the entire complex situated in south Mumbai has been sanitised on three occasions. For the safety of employees and visitors, adequate sanitisers have been made available at the entry points and in offices.

It must be mentioned that the BACs held on June 11 had decided to postpone the monsoon session from June 22 to August 3 because of the presence of COVID-19. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that the government may consider a special one day session, if required, to pass supplementary demands.