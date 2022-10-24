Monsoon officially withdraws from Mumbai

People sitting at Marine Drive | File Photo

After Mumbai witnessed one of the wettest October in its history, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has finally declared October 23 as the monsoon withdrawal date.

Earlier, the retreat date was expected to be October 8, however, it literally rained on the speculation, given the recent extended spells. The city received a record 226.3mm rain in October, which usually sees 91mm showers.

Read Also Mumbai: Monsoon to likely retreat this week

According to the IMD forecast, the city and suburbs will experience mainly clear skies for the next two days. “The southwest monsoon has withdrawn today (Sunday) from Mumbai and the entire country. Thus the withdrawal date of monsoon for this year has been declared as October 23,” said IMD Mumbai head Jayanta Sarkar.

The southwest monsoon had already begun its withdrawal from northern parts of the country from the start of the month and slowly headed towards Mumbai and nearby regions.

Meanwhile, Mumbai witnessed unexpected heavy rainfall throughout October owing to a cyclonic circulation over Konkan and Goa coast; it has now shifted towards the ocean away from the mainland, resulting in the complete withdrawal of monsoon. Last year, the monsoon retreated on October 14.