Mumbai: With lakes filled up to 97%, city gets sufficent water for a year

Robust monsoon fills Mumbai’s lakes in record time | Representative image - Anand Shivre

Mumbai: The city now has sufficient water stock till the next monsoon, as the seven lakes around the city were filled to 97 percent of their capacity with 14.10 million litres of water till Friday, informed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation after noting down the annual stock on October 1.

Mumbai received heavy rainfall on Friday afternoon, after which the Vihar lake located in the city is presently 100 per cent full. whereas the state government's two important lakes, Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna, have reached 99 percent of their capacity. Both lakes contribute 48 per cent and 16 per cent of the water supply, respectively. The other lakes, like Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, and Tulsi, have more than 95 per cent of their original water stock.

The lakes filled to their current levels in the shortest period of time as compared to the previous few years. The city requires 14.47 million litres of water throughout the year. While compared to the previous two years, the lakes are falling short of 37,000 litres of water as the lakes reportedly had 99 per cent and 98 per cent of stock, respectively, in 2021 and 2020.

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water to the city every day. The lake now has enough stock to be sufficient for 365 days, which will ensure that the city will get an uninterrupted water supply throughout the year, said the civic official of the hydraulic department.

Water stock levels

Year Water stock (million litres)

2022 - 14,10,626

2021 - 14,34,391

2020 - 14,24,257



Lake Live storage (Million litres) Useful content

Upper Vaitarna 2,25,119 – 99.15 per cent

Modak Sagar 1,13,056 - 87.69 per cent

Tansa 1,41,416 - 97.47 per cent

Middle Vaitarna 1,84,474 - 95.32 per cent

Bhatsa 7,11,001 - 99.16 per cent

Vihar 27,698 - 100 per cent

Tulsi 7,862 - 97.71 per cent