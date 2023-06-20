 Monsoon Likely To Hit Mumbai Within 72 Hours: IMD
Rains delayed due to cyclone Biparjoy that hindered monsoon’s usual progress, said India Meterological Department official.

Apoorva AgasheUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 08:32 AM IST
Monsoon Likely To Hit Mumbai Within 72 Hours: IMD | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the much awaited monsoon is expected to hit the city within 72 hours. The arrival of this year’s monsoon has been delayed due to the cyclone Biparjoy that hindered its progress after reaching Goa and Ratnagiri, said Anupam Kashyapi, the Pune IMD head.

“Monsoon typically reaches Kerala by June 1, but this year it arrived on June 8 but that too was weak. However, due to the cyclonic storm, there has been limited advancement of the monsoon from June 11-18," explained Kashyapi.

IMD Official Predicts Rainfall On June 22-23

IMD official from Mumbai, Sushma Nair, expressed optimism about the favourable conditions for monsoon and predicted rainfall on June 22-23. Nair further elaborated on the delay caused by cyclone Biparjoy, stating, "Any cyclone sucks the moisture which is favourable for monsoon. The moisture needs to be built up again, hence the delay."

Earlier Showers Likely Between June 25 to 27

Weather expert Rajesh Kapadia, the founder of Vagaries of the Weather, shared his insights on the monsoon's anticipated arrival. "The earlier showers this year are likely to be between June 25 and June 27. We are expecting the southwest winds to get organised from June 25, leading to rainfall," he explained.

Meanwhile, the scorching heat continued to trouble the city, with Colaba recording a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius and Santacruz recording 33.9 degrees Celsius on June 19.

