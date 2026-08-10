'Money Is Being Used For Anti-National Activities': CM Fadnavis Defends FCRA Amendment Bill

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asserted that the main aim behind introducing the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, was to keep checks and balances on foreign funds coming into India, as he alleged that many such funds are being used for anti-national activities.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The reason for bringing the bill on FCRA is that some organisations have continuously been bringing money into the country using FCRA, and that money is being used for anti-national activities. There is no obstacle or difficulty in this bill for those who are doing good work.”

Nagpur, Maharashtra: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says, "The reason for bringing the bill on FCRA is that some organizations have continuously been bringing money into the country using FCRA, and that money is being used for anti-national activities. There is no obstacle or… pic.twitter.com/0zpEYGDXcE — IANS (@ians_india) August 10, 2026

Fadnavis explains FCRA provisions

Further speaking about the bill, Fadnavis stated that those who did not fail to maintain accounts are not to be targeted, while the FCRA provisions will remain, and licences will also continue to be available for those who provide proper accounts of the funds.

“I believe that if anyone has anything to say about this, they can raise it in Parliament. This is not an issue concerning any one particular community. FCRA is not only for Christian organisations. It is required for all organisations," Fadnavis added.

Bill regulates foreign donations

According to reports, the FCRA bill regulates the receipt and utilisation of foreign donations by various organisations, including charities, educational institutions, trusts, non-governmental organisations and religious bodies.

Moreover, among the proposed changes, one of the most debated provisions would empower the central government to appoint a designated authority to manage foreign contributions and assets created through such funds if an organisation's FCRA registration is cancelled, surrendered or allowed to lapse.

Opposition criticises proposed amendments

Subsequently, the bill has been facing criticism from opposition Congress party members. Meanwhile, the government has not indicated any change in its position and has maintained that the proposed amendments are intended to strengthen the regulatory framework governing foreign contributions in the country.