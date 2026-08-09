 'Priority & Dharm': Paresh Rawal Urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Retain Tukaram Mundhe
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'Priority & Dharm': Paresh Rawal Urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Retain Tukaram Mundhe

Actor Paresh Rawal on August 9 urged Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis to protect IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe from being transferred or removed from his department. In a post on X, Rawal said it should be the CM’s “priority and Dharm” to ensure Mundhe continues in his current role.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Sunday, August 09, 2026, 08:15 PM IST
'Priority & Dharm': Paresh Rawal Urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Retain Tukaram Mundhe
'Priority & Dharm': Paresh Rawal Urges Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis To Retain Tukaram Mundhe | File Pics

Actor and former politician Paresh Rawal on Sunday, August 9, appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe is not transferred or removed from his current department.

Taking to his official handle on X, Rawal said it should be the “priority and Dharm” of the Chief Minister to protect Mundhe and ensure that he is allowed to continue in his department.

“To put it with humility and respect that it should the priority and Dharm of Honourable CM @Dev_Fadnavis ji to protect Shri @Tukaram_IndIAS that he should not be transferred or shunted out of his department,” Rawal wrote.

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Rawal's remarks come as an expression of support for Mundhe, a bureaucrat known for his firm administrative approach and reputation for taking on challenging civic and governance issues.

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