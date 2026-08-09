Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Makes Tea For Friends, Netizens Call It ‘FDA-Approved’

Maharashtra FDA Chief Tukaram Mundhe Makes Tea For Friends |

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe recently caught the attention of social media users for an unusually relatable moment. Known for his strict approach towards food safety and public health, Mundhe was seen preparing tea for his friends, prompting netizens to give the drink a humorous ‘FDA-approved’ tag.

The light-hearted moment quickly sparked reactions online, with users drawing a connection between Mundhe’s official role and his everyday activity of making tea.

Tukaram Mundhe makes tea for friends

A picture of Tukaram Mundhe preparing tea with his brother Ashok Mundhe for his friends surfaced on social media and soon became a talking point among netizens. The image showed the senior official engaged in the simple act of making tea, offering a glimpse of a more informal side of a bureaucrat who is frequently associated with food safety inspections and regulatory action.

Mundhe has been known for his focus on enforcing food safety standards across Maharashtra. His work involves overseeing the implementation of food safety regulations and taking action against violations.

Given his association with the FDA, social media users turned the ordinary tea-making moment into a playful reference to food safety. Some users jokingly described the tea as ‘FDA-approved’, while others appreciated the simplicity of the moment.

Netizens react with humour

The post attracted humorous reactions, with the phrase ‘FDA-approved tea’ becoming a popular way for users to comment on the picture. The reactions reflected how Mundhe’s public image has become closely linked with food safety and regulatory enforcement.

One user commented, "Mundhe Sir, we want CM like you."

Another user named venomgaming_122 said, "FDA Approved tea."

Another user wrote, "Actually, he made sure that his wife would use only FDA-approved food items.😁 But... Real Life Singam kindest by heart ❤️."

housefankush wrote, "One like for his honesty 🙌 Rare to find honest officer these days."