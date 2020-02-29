Molestation: Classrooms to have CCTVs

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner has ordered to install CCTV cameras inside all classes on Friday, days after a 31-year-old computer teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting 14 girl pupils in his class. Moreover, the administrative staff of the municipal schools in Navi Mumbai has been asked to draw a character certificate of the teacher to be appointed and only then go ahead with the recruitment.

Soon 55 primary schools and 19 higher education schools will install CCTV cameras worth Rs 3.65 crore, in accordance with the municipal commissioner’s orders.

Sources said, this decision was taken considering the safety of students inside the school premises. Authorities of the education department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) had said on Thursday, the teacher was not a municipal school teacher, but was hired under a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

Meanwhile, Turbhe Police sent teams to the houses of the 14 girl pupils who were allegedly sexually assaulted by Lochan Parulekar, 31, and recorded their statement in a friendly environment. These are the same students who reported Parulekar calling them to school on the pretext of extra classes and inappropriately touched them. Parulekar was reported by the 14 students on Tuesday, after which he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, later arrested on the same day.

Police said, the incident occurred during the computer class conducted at a municipal school in Mahape, Navi Mumbai. After one student accused Parulekar of sexual assault, 13 similar cases came to light, and the parents of all 14 students approached Turbhe Police on Tuesday.