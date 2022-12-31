Modi government failed to meet its promises for the year 2022: NCP

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase | Video Screengrab

As the 2022 ends and 2023 begins on Sunday, the NCP has reminded the Modi government of its slew of promises and how it has failed to fulfil them. The party chief spokesman Mahesh Tapase said,’’Now that we have only a few hours left of 2022, it is time that the Nation revisits the promises made by the BJP government. GDP stands at 6.5% as against 10% as promised for 2022. Farmer income has not doubled nor 100% irrigation achieved.’’

Where are houses for all?: NCP asks Modi govt

‘’Where are the promised houses for all in 2022?" asked the NCP leader, who further said that eradication of malnutrition, 24x7 electricity, 100% broadband connectivity in all gram panchayats along with digital literacy for all and the $ 5 trillion economy were some of the claims made by Modi government.

‘’The BJP Govt has written off Rs 10 lakh Crore of Bank loans and these were not majorly the credits taken by farmers & small traders. SMEs scheme for non collateral credit is only on paper as Banks refuse to entertain proposals,’’he noted.

Borrowing at record high, rupee collapsing: Tapase

Tapase said that the Central Govt borrowing under the BJP regime of 8 years has touched Rupees 80 lakh crore, the US Dollar is stretching beyond Rs 82 coupled with increasing current account deficit. In 2022 itself nearly two lakh Indians renounced their citizenship and migrated elsewhere.

‘’Does the Govt really have a roadmap for development & repayment of debt or should the Nation expect new Jumlas in 2023 ?’’ asked Tapase.