 'Model Code Of Conduct Not In Way': EC Gives Green Signal To BMC For Pothole Repairs
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Model Code Of Conduct Not In Way': EC Gives Green Signal To BMC For Pothole Repairs

'Model Code Of Conduct Not In Way': EC Gives Green Signal To BMC For Pothole Repairs

The BMC had invited tenders to fix potholes/bad patches on the road with width of less than 9 metres for seven zones in March.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Thursday, April 11, 2024, 01:24 AM IST
article-image
State Election Comission | X/ @CMOMaharashtra

Clarifying that the active model code of conduct won't be a roadblock in fixing potholes, the scrutiny committee of the state government has given a green signal to the BMC to proceed with the repairs. Accordingly, the work order will be issued next week to fill bad patches with mastic asphalt technology. The civic body will be spending Rs106 crore to ensure there are no potholes during monsoon.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Gears Up For Pothole Repair Work Across The City, Plans To Spend ₹106 Crore
article-image

BMC Invites Tenders To Fix Potholes

The BMC had invited tenders to fix potholes/bad patches on the road with width of less than 9 metres for seven zones in March. It also has plans to carry out improvements to the Western and Eastern Express Highways. However, with the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha election, the civic body had sent these proposals for approval by the Election Commission (EC). “Since the pothole repair works are carried out annually, we were informed that the proposal won't require the EC permission. So the work will be carried out from next week,” confirmed a senior civic official.

Read Also
Mumbai News: BMC Undertakes Pre- Monsoon Tree Pruning Activities Across City For Public Safety
article-image

BMC To Make Roads Pothole-Free

The city has a network of around 2,050 km of roads; around 1,000 km have been concretised. The BMC has decided to concretise all the roads to make them pothole-free. Last year, it began work on 397 km of roads for Rupees 6,080 crore. So far, just 20% work has been completed. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: NGO Team Team Loses ₹ 72 Thousand To Fraud Agent Offering Railway Tickets; Case...

Mumbai News: NGO Team Team Loses ₹ 72 Thousand To Fraud Agent Offering Railway Tickets; Case...

'Model Code Of Conduct Not In Way': EC Gives Green Signal To BMC For Pothole Repairs

'Model Code Of Conduct Not In Way': EC Gives Green Signal To BMC For Pothole Repairs

Mumbai News: BMC To Install 481 Dewatering Pumps In Low- Lying Areas Ahead Of Monsoon

Mumbai News: BMC To Install 481 Dewatering Pumps In Low- Lying Areas Ahead Of Monsoon

Mira- Bhyandar: MBMC To Monitor Water Quality Provided By Private Tankers To Curb Unhygienic Water...

Mira- Bhyandar: MBMC To Monitor Water Quality Provided By Private Tankers To Curb Unhygienic Water...

TapTap: Mumbai Metro One Unveils Its Wearable Metro Tickets

TapTap: Mumbai Metro One Unveils Its Wearable Metro Tickets