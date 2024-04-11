'Model Code Of Conduct Not In Way': EC Gives Green Signal To BMC For Pothole Repairs

State Election Comission | X/ @CMOMaharashtra

Clarifying that the active model code of conduct won't be a roadblock in fixing potholes, the scrutiny committee of the state government has given a green signal to the BMC to proceed with the repairs. Accordingly, the work order will be issued next week to fill bad patches with mastic asphalt technology. The civic body will be spending Rs106 crore to ensure there are no potholes during monsoon.

BMC Invites Tenders To Fix Potholes

The BMC had invited tenders to fix potholes/bad patches on the road with width of less than 9 metres for seven zones in March. It also has plans to carry out improvements to the Western and Eastern Express Highways. However, with the model code of conduct in place for the Lok Sabha election, the civic body had sent these proposals for approval by the Election Commission (EC). “Since the pothole repair works are carried out annually, we were informed that the proposal won't require the EC permission. So the work will be carried out from next week,” confirmed a senior civic official.

BMC To Make Roads Pothole-Free

The city has a network of around 2,050 km of roads; around 1,000 km have been concretised. The BMC has decided to concretise all the roads to make them pothole-free. Last year, it began work on 397 km of roads for Rupees 6,080 crore. So far, just 20% work has been completed.