Mobile Store Thief With ‘Skinny Skills’ Caught In Delhi Hideout

A week after a 29-year-old thief broke into a mobile store in Bhayandar and fled with high-end phones worth more than Rs16.71 lakh, the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police arrested him from New Delhi.

Owing to his slim and flexible body, Feroze Khan alias Monu, a resident of Bandra, easily managed to enter shops through small windows. The break-in was reported on 21 March from JJMobile Stores in Bhayandar West. The thief had gained access into the locked shop by cutting the rear window grill and decamped with 24 Apple and Samsung phones. The owner learnt about the theft when he came to open the shop in the morning.

An offence under sections 380 (theft), 454 (break-in) and 457 (house-trespass by night to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Bhayandar police. On the virtue of visuals captured by the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras and inputs provided by informers, a crime branch team managed to ascertain the identity of the accused.

“Immediately after committing the theft, the accused fled to his native village in Uttar Pradesh. We sourced his address and our team reached his home in Akbarabad village located in Bijnor. However, before our team could reach he had fled to New Delhi. With the help of our local counterparts, our team nabbed him in New Delhi,” said Kurhade.

Feroze had hidden 22 stolen mobile phones worth Rs14.56 lakh at his relative’s place in New Delhi. Investigations revealed the involvement of the accused in a similar break-in, which he had committed at a coaching class on March 16. Further investigations were underway.