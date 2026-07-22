MNS Stages Protest At Mumbai's Azad Maidan Against BMC's Report Over 11-Year-Old Kid's Death In Chembur Bus Accident - VIDEO

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a protest on Wednesday at Azad Maidan over the alleged negligence of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) following its report on the death of an 11-year-old child in Chembur after a tree fell on a school bus.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: MNS staged a protest at Azad Maidan against the BMC over its inquiry into the death of an 11-year-old student after a tree fell on a school bus in Chembur. pic.twitter.com/XW8UnkxTgI — IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2026

The protest follows the BMC report, which stated that no one could be held responsible in the case. MNS workers protested against what they termed systemic negligence and demanded justice from the BMC.

MNS demands accountability

Meanwhile, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, speaking on the matter, stated, “A month ago, a small child was killed after a tree fell on him, but the inquiry commission concluded that no one was responsible. Our demand is simple—there must be accountability in the system."

Further blaming the BMC for the issue, he said, “We announced this agitation a week ago and submitted a letter to the Commissioner, but we were not even called for discussions. I think the system's ego—that no one can challenge it—needs to be set aside."

Chembur tragedy revisited

The Chembur school bus accident occured on June 30, 2026, when a massive tree collapsed onto a school bus, killing an 11-year-old child and injuring nearly four students.

According to the authorities, there were 14 students on board when the bus left the school. Two students got off earlier along the route. The accident occurred when the bus had halted on Road No. 11, near the Heritage Pride building, to drop another student. At that moment, the roadside tree suddenly collapsed onto the vehicle.

Following the incident, Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). The BMC, in its report on the case, stated that no individual could be held responsible for the accident.

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