Mumbai: BMC To Empanel 29 Technical Consultants For Bridge, Flyover And Tunnel Projects With Penalty Clause

BMC has proposed empanelling 29 consultancy firms to oversee major infrastructure projects under stricter quality and accountability norms | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 21, 2026: With major infrastructure projects under scrutiny, the civic body plans to empanel 29 technical consultancy firms for five years to oversee major bridge, flyover and tunnel projects, while penalising consultants whose errors trigger excessive design changes or additional costs.

The proposal, to be tabled before the civic standing committee on Thursday, caps consultancy fees at Rs 3.5 crore for most projects and limits design variations or additional costs arising from consultant lapses to 15 per cent of the project value. Breaching the threshold could attract a penalty equivalent to 10 per cent of the consultancy fee, the proposal stated.

Consultants To Face Penalties

The move comes after a string of infrastructure controversies, including criticism over the uneven surface of the newly inaugurated Mrinaltai Gore Flyover in Goregaon, the Vikhroli railway overbridge opening without a central divider and pedestrian facilities, and the failure of the two arms of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri to align during reconstruction.

Of the 31 firms that submitted bids for empanelment, 29 were shortlisted after scrutiny of their technical expertise and credentials. Tata Consulting Engineers, Spectrum Techno Consultants and Green Design and Engineering Services are among the shortlisted firms.

Also Watch:

Focus On Better Project Design

The consultants will prepare project designs, identify engineering challenges before construction and recommend corrective measures during execution to prevent design failures and delays.

The proposed fee cap will not apply to technically complex structures such as cable-stayed, extradosed, arch and suspension bridges, for which separate fee schedules will apply.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/