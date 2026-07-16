BMC Floats Tenders For ₹108 Crore Flyover In Mulund East To Ease Chronic Traffic Congestion On EEH Stretch | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has floated tenders for a Rs. 108.23-crore flyover in Mulund (East) to ease chronic traffic congestion on the Neelam Nagar–Prataprao Gujar Marg stretch leading to the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). The 780-metre, two-lane flyover is expected to be completed in two years.

Chronic congestion addressed

The project aims to address persistent bottlenecks at Neelam Nagar, Navghar and Prataprao Gujar Marg, where motorists heading towards Mumbai currently depend on a single access road to the EEH, resulting in severe peak-hour congestion.

The flyover will connect Prataprao Gujar Marg at Neelam Nagar directly to the elevated Ghatkopar–Thane Freeway on the EEH, enabling vehicles from Mulund (East) to merge seamlessly towards southbound Mumbai. The connector will be one-way, exclusively for traffic heading towards the city.

The project is also expected to benefit motorists from Mulund (West), who will be able to use the existing east-west bridge, reach Neelam Nagar and access the new flyover to join the EEH. Vehicles approaching via LBS Marg will also be able to use the connector, reducing travel time and easing congestion in the area, a senior civic official said.

Length - 780 metre

Width - 6.50 metre

Estimated cost - Rs. 108.23 crores

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