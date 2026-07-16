CJP Protest In Mumbai: Cockroaches Take Over Azad Maidan; Viral Videos Show Protesters Singing, Reciting Poems |

Mumbai: Hundreds of supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) movement gathered at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Thursday to stage a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak, while also raising concerns over the TET paper leak and the proposed online format for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) examinations.

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Visuals from the protest site near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) showed a large number of demonstrators assembled under a temporary shed at Azad Maidan. Protesters were seen singing songs from the stage, which featured a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while several participants held placards and photographs of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. In another visual, a protester was seen reciting poetry from the stage.

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The demonstration has been organised on the lines of the Delhi agitation over alleged examination irregularities. Organisers said the protest aims to highlight issues related to competitive examinations and demand accountability from the authorities.

According to the organisers, around 3,000 people were expected to participate in the one-day protest after obtaining permission from the Azad Maidan Police Station. CJP chief Abhijit Dipke has been invited to the event but had not confirmed his participation at the time of the protest.

Speaking before the protest, CJP supporter Pranay Ahire from Wadala had said the protest was being held in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk and to raise concerns over alleged irregularities in recruitment and entrance examinations.

"We are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. We are also seeking the resignation of the State Education Minister over the TET paper leak because such incidents put the future of students at risk," Ahire said.

The protesters also opposed the Maharashtra government's decision to conduct Group A, B and C MPSC preliminary examinations online from 2027, alleging that the move could lead to technical glitches and compromise transparency in the recruitment process. The demonstration remained peaceful, with police deployed at the venue to maintain law and order. No untoward incident was reported till the filing of this report.

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