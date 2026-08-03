MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Alleges ₹18 Crore Annual Donation Theft At Siddhivinayak Temple | File Pics

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has alleged that around Rs 18 crore in donations was being siphoned off annually from Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, days after a controversy over financial irregularities at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Siddhivinayak Temple Trust, however, said the matter is already being investigated.

Addressing an event organised by his party’s student wing, Thackeray claimed that Rs 1,400 crore had reportedly gone missing from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and alleged that Siddhivinayak Temple was facing a similar problem.

“Even temples are not safe these days,” Thackeray said, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue.

He said young people often turn to temples for solace when frustrated with their circumstances, but alleged that corruption had now reached religious institutions as well.

Reading out a letter he claimed was written by eight trustees to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Thackeray alleged that some employees involved in stealing from the temple’s donation boxes were caught after trustees remained vigilant. He claimed weekly donations stood at less than Rs 50 lakh before the alleged theft was detected but increased to around Rs 1.5 crore afterwards.

“Every year, Rs 18 crore was being stolen,” Thackeray alleged.

Siddhivinayak Trust denies allegations, says ACB probe underway

Siddhivinayak Temple Trust chairman Sada Sarvankar questioned whether there was an attempt to deliberately damage the temple’s reputation. He said he had personally brought the wrongdoing to the attention of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), following which surveillance was conducted and traps were laid to identify those involved.

The action resulted in the removal of trust officials seen behaving suspiciously on CCTV footage. The main accused, Rajan Pendulkar, was subsequently arrested along with nine associates. Sarvankar alleged that Pendulkar and the other accused had links with Sena (UBT) leader Vishakha Raut and other leaders from the faction.

He said action had been taken against around 45 people in connection with the case, all of whom have since been suspended.

Responding to the letter read out by Thackeray, Sarvankar clarified that the MNS chief had not specifically named him. “Let me make it very clear, Raj Thackeray had not particularly mentioned my name,” Sarvankar said.

He attributed the increase in donations to measures implemented by the current trust leadership.

Defending his decision to approach the ACB, Sarvankar questioned whether he or his colleagues should resign for reporting the wrongdoing and helping secure the arrests of the employees involved.

He also said the trustees had approached the Law and Judiciary Department, seeking a formal audit of the temple’s records.

Trustee Rahul Londhe said the Law and Judiciary Department had sought a detailed report from the temple administration. The report will subsequently be submitted to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Ministers, he said.

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Londhe confirmed that an ACB inquiry was already underway and said the trust would also seek a CID probe into the matter.

He further clarified that the trust had not written any letter to Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, raising questions over the identity and authenticity of the letter Thackeray had read out at the event.

Londhe also called for an inquiry into Rs 10 crore allegedly allocated in 2019 for the Shiv Bhojan scheme by then trust president Adesh Bandhekar, reportedly at the request of then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He sought clarity on how the funds were utilised and distributed.

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