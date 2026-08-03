Maharashtra Dy CM Sunetra Pawar Receives EC Notice Over NCP Constitutional Amendments

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar |

Mumbai: The Election Commission has issued a notice to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sunetra Pawar over amendments made to the party's constitution, after the death of her husband Ajit Pawar earlier this year.

EC seeks supporting documents

According to an NDTV report, in a letter dated July 21, the Commission directed Pawar to submit all necessary documents and resolutions related to the proposals passed at the party's national convention held on February 26, as well as the organisational changes made by the NCP.

The letter states that the party has not submitted the required resolutions and supporting documents for several amendments made to its constitution. According to the Commission, the resolution passed at the NCP's national convention on February 26, 2026, mentions an amendment only to Article 18(1).

"It has been observed that amendments to Articles 6, 7, 12, 18(1), 32 and 36 have been carried out by the party. However, the supporting document furnished by the party, i.e. the resolution passed in the National Convention held on February 26, mentions amendments only to Article 18(1)," the notice stated.

The Commission further said, "It is requested that a copy of the relevant resolution and/or other supporting documents in respect of the amendments made to Articles 6, 7, 12, 32 and 36 also be furnished for consideration of the amended constitution by the Commission."

Notice cites missing resolutions

According to the Election Commission, no official proposal or supporting resolution recognising these additional amendments has been submitted so far.

Moreover, Sunetra Pawar was elected as the NCP's national president on February 26, exactly a month after her husband, Ajit Pawar, died in a plane crash.