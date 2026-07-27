'Maharashtra Government Stands Firmly With War Widows, Mothers Of Martyrs And Soldiers': Dy CM Sunetra Pawar

Sunetra Ajit Pawar honoured Kargil War widows and families of martyrs while reaffirming the Maharashtra government's support for soldiers and their families | File Photo

Mumbai, July 27, 2026: The Maharashtra government will always stand firmly with war widows, mothers of martyrs and the families of serving and retired soldiers through the state's Sainik Welfare Board, Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar said on Monday.

She was speaking at a felicitation ceremony organised on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas to honour soldiers and the war widows of Kargil war heroes at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai.

Tribute To Kargil Heroes

"Maharashtra has inherited the great legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's ideals and valour. The state has always remained at the forefront when it comes to serving the nation and performing its duty. During the Kargil War too, several soldiers from Maharashtra made invaluable contributions through their courage, sacrifice and supreme devotion to the nation," Pawar said.

The programme was jointly organised by the Maharashtra government and Swarninad Foundation.

Dignitaries Attend Ceremony

The event was attended by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Pawar, who is also the National President of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Tributes were paid to the soldiers who lost their lives in the Kargil War. War widows and mothers of martyrs were also felicitated during the ceremony.

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Honouring Armed Forces

Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Tourism Minister Shambhuraj Desai, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsam, Lieutenant General Rajesh Pushkar, along with war widows, mothers of martyrs and serving personnel of the armed forces, were among those present.

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