FPJ 98th Anniversary: Sunetra Pawar On Building An Inclusive Maharashtra Through Rural Growth And Women-Led Development

Sunetra Pawar, Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra |

Maharashtra has long been known as a land of progressive thought, social reform, and inclusive development. Guided by the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Savitribai Phule, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the state has consistently worked towards creating opportunities for all sections of society.

While Maharashtra has emerged as a leader in industry, agriculture, education, and infrastructure, the true strength behind this progress lies in its villages and among its hardworking women. Today, women are not only managing households but are also leading change in agriculture, education, healthcare, local governance, entrepreneurship, and social development. As Maharashtra moves towards a new phase of growth, women will play an even more decisive role in shaping its future.

Recognising the contribution of women farmers

This year is being observed globally as the International Year of the Woman Farmer, making it particularly significant for Maharashtra. During the Monsoon Session, the state legislature passed the Maharashtra Women Farmers Empowerment Bill, 2026, a landmark step towards recognising women’s contribution to agriculture.

For generations, women have actively participated in farming, livestock management, and allied agricultural activities. Yet their contribution often remained invisible. The new legislation seeks to provide women with official recognition as farmers, acknowledging their role in strengthening rural livelihoods and food security.

Beyond recognition, the legislation will help women access government schemes, institutional support, financial services, and capacity-building opportunities, ensuring that they receive the rights and benefits they deserve.

Empowerment as a development strategy

Women’s empowerment is not merely a matter of social justice; it is a cornerstone of sustainable development. An educated, healthy, and financially independent woman strengthens not only her family but also her community.

Recognising this, the Mahayuti Government has placed women’s empowerment at the centre of its development agenda. A major step in this direction is Maharashtra’s Fourth Ashtasutri (Eight-Point) Women’s

Policy 2024. The policy focuses on improving women’s access to education, healthcare, nutrition, skill development, employment, entrepreneurship, safety, political participation, and leadership opportunities.

The objective is clear: to ensure that women become equal partners in Maharashtra’s development journey and beneficiaries of the opportunities created by economic growth.

Rural women and economic transformation

A silent transformation is taking place across rural Maharashtra. Women are increasingly emerging as economic leaders through self-help groups (SHGs), farmer producer organisations, dairy cooperatives, food-processing units, handicrafts, micro-enterprises, and digital businesses.

Self-help groups have become powerful instruments of financial inclusion and social change. They have enabled women to access credit, build savings, start enterprises, and create sustainable livelihoods. Many women-led businesses are now contributing significantly to local economies while creating employment opportunities within their communities.

Government initiatives focused on skill development, digital literacy, entrepreneurship, and financial inclusion have accelerated this progress. Rural women are embracing technology, accessing new markets, and creating value-added products that enhance household incomes and economic resilience.

Inclusive development through rural investment

The government firmly believes that development must benefit every section of society. Inclusive growth remains the guiding principle behind Maharashtra’s development

strategy. Significant investments are being made in rural roads, irrigation, drinking water projects, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, digital infrastructure, rural industries, and agricultural value addition. These investments are improving quality of life while creating opportunities for economic advancement.

Special emphasis is being placed on enhancing women’s participation in this transformation. Through support for self-help groups, farmer producer organisations, rural startups, and vocational training programmes, women are being equipped with the skills and resources necessary for economic self-reliance.

Schemes promoting financial independence

Several government initiatives have played an important role in strengthening women’s economic independence and social empowerment.

Among them, the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has emerged as a transformative programme. Conceived under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and supported through sustained budgetary provisions, the scheme provides direct financial assistance to eligible women. By transferring funds directly into beneficiaries’ bank accounts, it enhances financial security and strengthens women’s role in household decision-making.

The Lek Ladki Yojana supports girls from birth through different stages of education, encouraging families to invest in their daughters’ futures. The Pink E-Rickshaw Scheme creates opportunities for women to become entrepreneurs, while the Nav-Tejaswini Rural Women’s Enterprise Development Scheme helps rural women establish and expand businesses through training and financial support.

Together, these initiatives are helping women move towards greater self-reliance and economic empowerment.

Safety, Dignity, and Social Security

True empowerment cannot be achieved without safety and dignity. The government has therefore accorded the highest priority to women’s welfare and security.

Through One Stop Centres, Shakti Sadan facilities, and the Manodhairya Scheme, women facing distress receive immediate access to medical care, legal assistance, counselling, and rehabilitation services.

In a significant step towards recognising motherhood and women’s identity, the government has made it mandatory to include the mother’s name in a child’s official name. The government has also strengthened social protection through enhanced support for Anganwadi workers, Mission Vatsalya, nutrition programmes, child welfare initiatives, and community-based empowerment campaigns.

These efforts seek to create a stronger support system for women and children across the state.

Shared vision for the future

As Maharashtra looks towards the future, its vision is to build a state where development is inclusive, sustainable, and people-centric. Key priorities include increasing women’s workforce participation, promoting modern agriculture, strengthening agro-processing and value addition, improving rural infrastructure, expanding digital access, and generating employment opportunities for women and youth.

Climate-resilient farming, sustainable resource management, and stronger representation of women in local self-governing institutions will remain important pillars of this vision.

The state’s development agenda is guided by the belief that empowering women creates stronger families, stronger communities, and a stronger Maharashtra.

The Mahayuti Government remains committed to translating this belief into action through policies and programmes that address women’s educational, economic, healthcare, and social needs. Every initiative is driven by the conviction that women are not merely the backbone of their families but also the driving force behind the state’s development.

I firmly believe that the next chapter of Maharashtra’s growth story will be written through the collective efforts of empowered women, progressive farmers, skilled youth, and a resilient rural society. By strengthening women’s participation in every sphere of life, we will build vibrant villages, prosperous communities, and a powerful Maharashtra that continues to lead the nation on the path of inclusive growth and social justice.