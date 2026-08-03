Mumbai: BMC Bans Paver Blocks On New Footpaths, Launches 'Pedestrian First' Drive To Reclaim 320 Km Of Walkways

BMC has launched its 'Pedestrian First' campaign to rebuild safer footpaths and remove encroachments across Mumbai | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, August 3, 2026: The BMC has launched a citywide crackdown on unsafe and substandard footpaths under its 'Pedestrian First' campaign, mandating that all new footpaths be constructed strictly as per approved specifications using M-40 grade concrete.

The civic body has categorically banned the use of paver blocks and stamped concrete, warning that any deviation from the prescribed standards will invite strict action.

Trigger For The Reforms

The sweeping reforms come in the wake of a series of fatal tree-collapse incidents during the monsoon that exposed serious flaws in footpath construction.

It was observed that paver blocks and stamped concrete laid around roadside trees had restricted root growth, weakened root systems and undermined tree stability, contributing to several collapses.

Footpath Standards Tightened

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide has directed officials to scientifically prune branches obstructing pedestrian movement, remove gaps, uneven levels and every other physical obstacle from footpaths, and ensure they are safe, seamless and universally accessible.

Stressing zero tolerance for negligence, she warned that any lapse in execution would attract strict accountability.

In the first phase, the BMC will reclaim 320 km of footpaths across Mumbai by removing encroachments. Ward officials have been instructed to immediately clear unauthorised hawkers, illegal structures and every other obstruction from footpaths, particularly outside schools, hospitals, railway and metro stations, bus depots, markets and other high-footfall locations.

The drive will also include urgent upgrades, repairs and beautification to create continuous, obstruction-free and pedestrian-friendly walkways.

Also Watch:

Read Also Mumbai: FDA Shuts BMC Headquarters Canteen After Caterer Failed To Rectify 31 Food Safety Violations

Monitoring And Accountability

To ensure the campaign does not remain confined to paper, Bhide has put in place a stringent monitoring mechanism. Assistant Commissioners will conduct daily reviews, Deputy Commissioners will carry out weekly zonal assessments, while Additional Commissioners will hold fortnightly reviews.

Warning that delays and negligence will not be tolerated, Bhide said responsibility would be fixed and stringent action initiated against officials failing to implement the directives.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/