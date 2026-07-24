Mumbai: FDA Shuts BMC Headquarters Canteen After Caterer Failed To Rectify 31 Food Safety Violations

FDA suspended the registration of the BMC headquarters canteen operator after finding repeated food safety and hygiene violations | File Photo

Mumbai, July 23: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food business registration of M/s Kamal Caterers Private Limited, which operates the canteen at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) headquarters, after finding repeated violations of food safety and hygiene norms despite issuing an improvement notice.

The canteen serves as the sole food facility for employees, officials and visitors at the BMC headquarters complex, comprising the historic headquarters building and the adjoining extension building. Given the large daily footfall, the FDA's action assumes significance as it affects one of the busiest institutional canteens in Mumbai.

Repeated Violations Found

The suspension order was issued on July 22, 2026, by the Designated Officer and Assistant Commissioner (Food), FDA Mumbai, following a re-inspection that confirmed the caterer had failed to rectify deficiencies highlighted during an earlier inspection.

According to the FDA, an initial inspection conducted on June 8, 2026, by Food Safety Officer Siddheshwar Aagazhaal found multiple non-compliances related to hygiene and food safety.

FDA suspended the registration of the BMC headquarters canteen operator after finding repeated food safety and hygiene violations | File Photo

An improvement notice was issued on June 9 and served on the establishment on June 16, directing it to address the shortcomings. However, the caterer neither submitted a compliance report nor rectified the deficiencies.

A follow-up inspection carried out on July 22 by Food Safety Officer Akash Dadaso Mandale found that all 31 identified deficiencies continued to persist.

Major Hygiene Lapses

The FDA inspection revealed several serious lapses, including a freeze chiller operating without a temperature display, poor maintenance of food preparation equipment and premises, absence of documented deep-cleaning schedules, and active fly infestation in the kitchen. Officials also found that approved pest-control measures were not being followed.

The inspection further found that medical fitness certificates of food handlers were not in the prescribed format, mandatory FoSTaC food safety training certificates were unavailable, and records of internal or external food safety audits had not been maintained. Required documentation and records were also not preserved as mandated under food safety regulations.

Operations Suspended

With immediate effect, the caterer has been prohibited from purchasing, manufacturing, storing, selling or distributing any food items until further orders.

The FDA has directed Food Safety Officer Akash Dadaso Mandale to maintain strict surveillance over the premises to ensure compliance with the suspension order.

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The FDA warned that any food business activity carried out during the suspension period would be treated as operating without a valid registration and would invite criminal and legal action under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The establishment, however, has the right to appeal the suspension before the Commissioner of Food Safety, Maharashtra.

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