Bombay HC Grants Interim Protection To Ccigmaa Lifestyle Directors In FDA Licensing Case

Bombay High Court granted interim protection from arrest to the directors of Ccigmaa Lifestyle in the FDA licensing case | File Photo

Mumbai, July 17, 2026: The Bombay High Court has granted interim protection from arrest to the directors of M/s Ccigmaa Lifestyle Ltd, a firm involved in the manufacture of beauty products and cosmetics.

The firm and its directors were booked after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided its unit in Bhiwandi, alleging that the company had no licence to operate.

The FDA had, in June, raided the Bhiwandi unit of Ccigmaa Lifestyle and allegedly seized products and articles worth Rs 1.53 crore. Thereafter, on June 16, 2026, a case against the firm and its directors was registered with Narpoli Police Station, Thane.

Directors Seek Anticipatory Bail

Apprehending arrest, the directors, namely Dhruv Sayani and Nemish Sayani, had last month moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail through their lawyer, Aniket Nikam.

They contended that the company has a licence for product permissions granted by the State Licensing Authority, FDA Maharashtra. Nikam contended that the company is authorised to carry on manufacturing activities accordingly and that there are no allegations regarding any spurious products.

It was further argued that all the products in question have already been seized by the authorities. Nikam assured the court that the two have no criminal antecedents and are ready to extend cooperation for further investigation regarding the allegations about the manufacture of the products from a Gujarat-based company.

Their plea was opposed by prosecutor Ashok Gawai, who pointed out that the manufacturing activities were being carried on at a place other than the licensed premises.

Court Grants Interim Relief

The High Court, while hearing the matter, granted interim relief to the directors and observed: “Considering the nature of allegations against the applicants and considering the fact that there are no criminal antecedents against the applicants, who are the directors of the company, at this stage, the personal liberty of these applicants needs to be protected.”

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The High Court said that, in the event of their arrest, they should be released on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one solvent surety of the like amount. Besides, the two have been directed to cooperate with the investigation and attend before the investigating officer every Monday or whenever called.

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