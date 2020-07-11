MMRDA spends Rs 53 cr on makeshift COVID hospital at BKC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has spent Rs 53 crore on setting up makeshift Covid hospital at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). City based Activist Anil Galgali had sought information about the makeshift facility constructed in phase 1 and phase 2 by the MMRDA.

As per the details given to the activist by MMRDA under right to information (RTI) Act, in phase one, Rs 14.21 crore was spent, while in phase two Rs 21.55 crore was spent. With 2118 beds available in the facility, the expense for each bed at the facility comes to Rs 25,000.

Galgali said, "Since the tenders were not floated for this work, the MMRDA should keep all the incurred expenditure information updated and upload the same on its website, so that anyone can easily inspect and avail it."