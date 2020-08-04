MMRDA seeks lessee for two plots in BKC

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is offering 6,018.90 square meters of two plots C-44 and C-48 'amalgamated' at G-block in BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) for lease. It has floated a tender regarding the same and recently extended the bidding deadline to August 14 from July 31.

The MMRDA is looking for a good bidder from last one year. From 2019, it is floating tender and had also extended the timeline for receiving dull response. Reportedly, it amalgamated the two commercial plots C -44 and C-48 which was earlier proposed to be leased out separately. It had put three plots – C-65, C-44 and C-48 – up for lease. However, only C-65 found a taker.

The earnest money deposit through bank guarantee for bidders to participate in the tender process is Rs 20 crore and earnest money deposit through online transfer is Rs 5 lakh, while the tender fees is Rs 1 lakh. Once MMRDA obtains good number of interested parties (leasees) for the proposed commercial plot an auction will be held and the highest quoted bidder will get the plot. The date of auction will be declared after the nominees are shortlisted, informed the MMRDA.

On the proposed land comprising of 6,018.90 sq mt, the permissible built up area is 30,000 sq.mt. The reserve price has been kept at Rs 3,44,448 /sqmt, meaning the shortlisted eligible bidder will have to quote an amount higher than the reserve price and the one who will quote the highest amount will become the leasee.

According to MMRDA officials, "Asthe realty sector is hit due to financial problems they are not getting the expected response from any developer." The authority which is undertaking big budget infrastructure projects including proposed 14 metro lines some already in civil construction and other in planning stage apart from Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) the money generated through the leasing of BKC property will be utilised on these ongoing and proposed project works.