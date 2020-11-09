MMRDA issues fresh tender for Balasaheb Thackeray memorial project

The ambitious project of constructing Balasaheb Thackeray memorial in heritage Mayor's bungalow at Dadar Shivaji Park has been initiated. A fresh tender for the design, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Samarak has been issued by the MMRDA recently.

The estimated project cost is about Rs 187.22 crore. Interested agencies can submit the bids by December 22 till 5 pm and the EMD is Rs 94 lakhs. The pre-bid meeting has been scheduled on November 19 at 3pm at MMRDA's office at Bandra Kurla Complex.

The selected agency will get a 14 month-time period including monsoon for the completion of the project. The scope of work mainly includes construction of entrance block, artists center, interpretation centre, heritage conservation, restoration of the Mayor's bungalow and conversion into museum and landscaping, beautification of premises under Phase 1, according to the MMRDA.

Reportedly, the MMRDA in February 2019 had also issued a tender for the memorial work.

However, due to changes proposed by the state government and bidders quoted higher rates than the estimated project value of Rs 87.46 crore, it was not financially viable. Thus the MMRDA cancelled the tender stating that the previous tender cannot be extended instead a fresh tender has to be floated.

For the memorial work, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) handed over the 11,500 square metres of Dadar's sea-facing property to the Balasaheb Thackeray Rashtriya Smarak Nyas (trust) in November 2018.