MMRDA Gets Final Safety Clearance For Monorail; Seeks State Nod To Resume Services | Representational Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Monorail has moved a step closer to resuming operations after receiving the final statutory safety certification required for running services under the upgraded Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) signalling system. Following the approval, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has submitted a proposal to the Maharashtra government seeking permission to commence monorail operations with the new signalling technology. Services are expected to resume once the state government grants its approval.

The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has granted the mandatory certification for CBTC-based operations, marking a significant milestone in the modernization of the 19.54-km monorail corridor connecting Sant Ghadge Maharaj (SGM) Chowk and Chembur. Officials said the certification represents the final safety clearance needed before the upgraded system can be commissioned for passenger services.

The development comes amid efforts to revive the city's monorail network, which has remained suspended for an extended period while undergoing extensive upgrades. Earlier, officials had indicated that services were likely to restart around the monsoon season following completion of statutory inspections and safety clearances.

According to officials, the introduction of the CBTC system will enhance the monorail's operational capacity, improve train frequency management and strengthen safety standards. The technology enables more efficient train control and is expected to improve reliability and overall service performance.

As part of the modernization programme, MMRDA has procured 10 new Made-in-India monorail rakes and refurbished the existing fleet. The project also included installation of the CBTC signalling system and upgrades aimed at improving operational safety and reducing service disruptions.

Earlier this year, the monorail had secured the mandatory Independent Safety Assessment certification from Bureau Veritas for the new rolling stock and signalling system. MMRDA has also appointed Power Mech Projects to operate and maintain the monorail network for five years, covering train operations, station management, depot activities and maintenance.

Transport officials believe the revival of the monorail will receive a further boost from its integration with Mumbai Metro Line 2B. The upcoming Chembur Metro station, which is awaiting final safety clearance, is expected to function as a key interchange point connecting the metro, monorail and suburban railway networks in the eastern suburbs.

Once operational, authorities expect the upgraded monorail to offer commuters a safer, more reliable and technologically advanced mode of public transport, while strengthening Mumbai's broader multimodal transport network.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/