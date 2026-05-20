Good News! Mumbai Monorail Set For Comeback By May-End After 8-Month Halt; Metro 2B, Aqua Line Integration Nears Completion

Mumbai Monorail | PTI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Monorail is set for a major revival by the end of this month, with authorities completing crucial upgrade and integration works at both ends of the corridor in Chembur and Mahalaxmi after services remained suspended for nearly eight months.

According to officials, final statutory safety inspections of the 19.54-km Monorail corridor are expected to be completed later this month before passenger services resume. “A government-appointed retired Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety official will carry out a comprehensive inspection of the entire corridor before granting mandatory clearance for operations,” an official said, as quoted by Mid-day.

Monorail Shut Since September 20 2025

Monorail services have remained shut since September 20 last year following repeated technical failures, operational glitches and multiple service-related incidents that had raised safety concerns among commuters. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has now completed procurement of 10 new Made-in-India Monorail rakes while also refurbishing the older fleet.

The upgrade works included installation of advanced communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling systems aimed at improving reliability, safety and operational efficiency. Authorities are also focusing heavily on improving connectivity between the Monorail and Mumbai’s rapidly expanding Metro network.

Read Also Mumbai Monorail Clears Major Safety Hurdle, Set For Grand Comeback After Months Of Suspension

New Metro Links Works Underway For Better Travel

At Chembur, integration work is underway between the Monorail and Phase 1 of the Mumbai Metro Line 2B, also known as the Yellow Line. Currently, the operational stretch of Metro Line 2B runs between Diamond Garden in Chembur and Mandale in Mankhurd. Preparatory work at the Chembur station near the MTNL junction is expected to strengthen multimodal connectivity between the Metro and Monorail systems in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs.

Meanwhile, at the Mahalaxmi-Arthur Road end, authorities are constructing a pedestrian skywalk and pathway linking the Monorail station directly with the Mumbai Metro Line 3 Aqua Line station at Mahalaxmi as well as the nearby Mahalaxmi railway station.

Officials confirmed that the direct pedestrian connectivity is aimed at enabling smoother interchange between Monorail, Metro and suburban railway services, creating a stronger integrated transport network for commuters. At Jacob Circle, a dedicated pedestrian pathway is also being built to improve commuter access and reduce road-level congestion near the transport hub.

The planned relaunch of the Monorail is being closely watched as the system has struggled with low ridership, maintenance issues and operational disruptions since its launch. Civic authorities now hope that improved reliability and stronger Metro integration will help revive commuter confidence and increase passenger usage of the city’s first Monorail network.

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