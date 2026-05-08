Mumbai Monorail Likely To Resume This Monsoon; Chembur Metro Station On Line 2b Set To Boost Connectivity

Mumbai Monorail |

Mumbai: The long-delayed Mumbai Monorail services are now likely to resume during the upcoming monsoon season, with the final statutory safety inspection of the 19.54-km corridor expected to be completed later this month, officials familiar with the development said.

The revival of the Monorail is also expected to receive a ridership boost through integration with Mumbai Metro Line 2B, where the addition of the Chembur Metro station to the operational Phase 1 stretch is being planned.

At present, Metro Line 2B’s operational section Phase 1 runs from Diamond Garden in Chembur to Mandale. Officials said the inclusion of the Chembur station on this metro line is aimed at strengthening multimodal connectivity between the Metro and Monorail networks in the eastern suburbs.

According to sources, a team from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) is likely to visit Mumbai next week to inspect the Chembur station. Once the final CMRS certification is granted, the station will be formally added to the operational Phase 1 corridor of Metro Line 2B.

Officials said the interchange connectivity is expected to improve passenger footfall for the Monorail, which has struggled with low ridership and operational disruptions in recent years.

Separately, the final inspection for resumption of Monorail services is also scheduled to take place this month. A government-appointed retired Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety official will conduct a comprehensive inspection of the entire Monorail corridor before granting the mandatory statutory clearance for passenger operations.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has completed procurement of all 10 new Made-in-India Monorail rakes and has also overhauled the existing fleet as part of the system upgrade.

The upgrade works included installation of communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling systems and refurbishment of older trains aimed at improving reliability and operational safety.

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Earlier this year, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) which looks after the operation and maintenance had announced that the Monorail secured the mandatory independent safety assessment certification for the new rolling stock and signalling system from Bureau Veritas.

The MMRDA has appointed Power Mech Projects as the private contractor responsible for the operation and maintenance of the monorail system for the next five years. The company will oversee train operations, station management, depot handling, and maintenance work.

Monorail services have remained suspended since September 20 last year following repeated technical failures and multiple incidents in which trains reportedly stalled mid-route, leaving commuters stranded for long durations.

MMRDA had subsequently shut operations to undertake major safety and infrastructure upgrades across the corridor.

Once operations restart, the Monorail is expected to run at a frequency of around eight minutes, officials said.

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