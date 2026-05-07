Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Escapes Mishap As Helicopter Returns Mid-Air Due To Storm

Mid-Air Scare For Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, Helicopter Forced To Turn Back After Sudden Storm Alert In Mumbai - VIDEO |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had a narrow escape on Wednesday afternoon after the helicopter carrying him was forced to return mid-flight due to adverse weather conditions over the Thane rural belt.

According to officials, the helicopter had taken off from the Mahalaxmi Racecourse helipad at around 3.30 pm for Murbad, where Shinde was scheduled to attend a wedding in the family of a party functionary. However, shortly after reaching the Airoli area, the pilot encountered strong storm activity and turbulent weather conditions ahead.

Sensing potential danger, the pilot immediately informed Shinde about the deteriorating weather and advised against proceeding further. Exercising caution, the pilot decided to turn the helicopter back towards Mumbai.

The helicopter was subsequently diverted to Juhu’s Pawan Hans helipad, where it landed safely within minutes. No injuries were reported in the incident, and all passengers onboard, including the Deputy Chief Minister Shinde, were safe.

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Apart from Shinde, those onboard included his personal assistant Prabhakar Kale, Officer on Special Duty Balsingh Rajput, public relations department OSD Vinayak Patrudkar, security personnel and representatives of the aviation company.

Following the safe landing, Shinde and the accompanying officials returned to his residence in Mumbai.

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