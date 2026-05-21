 MMRC Receives 8 Bids For ₹419.16 Crore Metro Bhawan & Staff Quarters Projects In Aarey & Dharavi
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MMRC Receives 8 Bids For ₹419.16 Crore Metro Bhawan & Staff Quarters Projects In Aarey & Dharavi

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd has received eight bids for construction of Metro Bhawan and staff quarters under Mumbai Metro Line 3 in Mumbai. The ₹419.16 crore project includes administrative offices at Aarey and residential towers at Aarey and Dharavi. Technical bids are under evaluation. The 30-month contract covers civil and systems works.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Thursday, May 21, 2026, 08:20 AM IST
MMRC Receives 8 Bids For ₹419.16 Crore Metro Bhawan & Staff Quarters Projects In Aarey & Dharavi
MMRC Receives 8 Bids For ₹419.16 Crore Metro Bhawan & Staff Quarters Projects In Aarey & Dharavi | file pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRC), which manages underground metro 3 aka Aqua line running between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, has received eight bids for the construction of its proposed Metro Bhawan and staff quarters projects at Aarey and Dharavi.

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According to officials, the technical bids were opened on May 6 following which scrutiny and evaluation of the submissions commenced.

The project, estimated at ₹419.16 crore, excluding GST, involves the construction of a Metro Bhawan and multiple residential towers for MMRC staff. As per tender documents, the overall project cost includes ₹311.45 crore towards civil works and ₹107.71 crore towards systems works.

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Planned near the Aarey JVLR metro station in Andheri East, the Metro Bhawan is expected to centralise key operational and administrative functions. It has been envisaged as G+8 storey tower, while there will be two G+12 storey staff residential towers. The contract period for the project has been fixed at 30 months, including monsoon.

Similarly, near the Mahim-Sion Link Road and TJunction area in Dharavi, the agency has proposed one G+22 storey tower for nonexecutive staff quarters. The tender for the project was floated on March 5. The work has been proposed under an open tender process on a percentage rate contract basis.

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