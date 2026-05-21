MMRC Receives 8 Bids For ₹419.16 Crore Metro Bhawan & Staff Quarters Projects In Aarey & Dharavi | file pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRC), which manages underground metro 3 aka Aqua line running between Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, has received eight bids for the construction of its proposed Metro Bhawan and staff quarters projects at Aarey and Dharavi.

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According to officials, the technical bids were opened on May 6 following which scrutiny and evaluation of the submissions commenced.

The project, estimated at ₹419.16 crore, excluding GST, involves the construction of a Metro Bhawan and multiple residential towers for MMRC staff. As per tender documents, the overall project cost includes ₹311.45 crore towards civil works and ₹107.71 crore towards systems works.

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Planned near the Aarey JVLR metro station in Andheri East, the Metro Bhawan is expected to centralise key operational and administrative functions. It has been envisaged as G+8 storey tower, while there will be two G+12 storey staff residential towers. The contract period for the project has been fixed at 30 months, including monsoon.

Similarly, near the Mahim-Sion Link Road and TJunction area in Dharavi, the agency has proposed one G+22 storey tower for nonexecutive staff quarters. The tender for the project was floated on March 5. The work has been proposed under an open tender process on a percentage rate contract basis.