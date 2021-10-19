Mission Kavach Kundal: Over 44,000 Covid-19 vaccination doses administered in a week in Mira Bhayander

Amid the looming threat of the third wave, the health department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has vaccinated more than 44,000 eligible beneficiaries under the state governments Mission Kavach Kundal a mega vaccination drive against COVID-19, which was launched for a week from 8 to 14 October.

As per information sourced out from MBMC’s health department a total of 44,067 thousand people including 27,392 and 16,675 were administered the first and second dose respectively under the mission which was in line with the central government’s target of reaching 100 crore vaccination mark till 15 October 2021. As part of the mission, the civic administration has widened its scope with the implementation of an aggressive drive by roping in mobile vaccination centers to reach out to housing societies, slum clusters and even industrial areas, where citizens will be able to come and get the vaccine shots.

“The Mission Kavach Kundal has been extended till 31, October and we will ensure maximum outreach and try to complete the target as soon as possible.” said MBMC’s vaccination officer- Dr. Anjali Patil. The MBMC has identified a total of 7,65,805 eligible beneficiaries including 6,576 healthcare workers (HCW), 5,143 front line workers (FLW), 4,38,885 citizens falling under the 18 to 44 years age bracket, and 3,14,204 people aged 45 years and above.

According to health department officials, around 70 percent of the twin-city’s eligible beneficiaries had received their first dose while around 37 percent had been fully vaccinated till October, 18. Even as daily detections and active number of Covid-19 cases have declined steadily for the past couple of months, the MBMC led by Dilip Dhole is leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate all its citizens.

Apart from conducting special drives and missions to inoculate potential super spreaders to confront any eventualities especially the third wave of the deadly Covid-19 virus, the civic administration has also roped in Asha and Anganwadi workers for maximum outreach.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 06:20 PM IST