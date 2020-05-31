Mission Begin Again: Will containment zones in Maharashtra be under lockdown in June?

As per the list of guidelines released by the Maharashtra government on Sunday afternoon, containment zones will be demarcated by the Municipal or District Authorities keeping the Health Ministry's guidelines in mind. In these zones "only essential activities shall be allowed".

There will also be strict perimeter control to ensure that people do not move in or out of the zones except for essential services and medical necessities.

"The municipal commissioners in corporation areas and district collectors in other parts of the district, are empowered to decide the containment zones. Such zones should be a unit which can be effectively governed and efficiently managed considering the resources availability," the Maharashtra government said.

In case you were wondering, a containment zone is a small area within a red or orange zone that has recorded novel coronavirus cases. It be an entire municipal corporation or even be as small as a single floor of a high-rise building.