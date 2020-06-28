Mission Begin Again: Mumbaikar bound by 2-km Lakshman rekha

Mumbai: There is a new 'Lakshman rekha' for Mumbaikars to observe: People may not step out beyond a radius of two kilometres from their residence, the Mumbai Police said on Sunday. This is being done to limit public and vehicular movement, which continues unabated ever since #MissionBeginAgain came into force, causing a massive spike in new corona cases in the city.

Those found outside this 2 km radius without a valid reason will be booked. These valid reasons do not include going to the market and grocery shopping, which is to be confined to the 2 km area and strict action will be taken against violators, the police have warned.

However, movement in the event of medical emergencies, for essential service providers and office-goers is not subject to these stringent guidelines.

Vehicular movement too has been restricted to this 2 km limit. Those vehicles found plying outside this limit without a valid reason will be impounded, the police have clarified.

"While many activities have been permitted under the Mission Begin Again guidelines issued by the state government, making the movement of people easier, the threat of Covid-19 still persists in the city. It is absolutely necessary that we all follow the norms of personal safety and social distancing. However, many people in the city have been found violating these norms, thereby endangering their own health as well as that of others in their vicinity," said DCP Pranay Ashok, Mumbai Police spokesperson.

Wearing a mask while outside home continues to be compulsory at all times. Outdoor movement for exercise is also restricted to open spaces within the 2 km radius from home, the new guidelines state.

The police have also warned the shop and market-owners that their establishments will be shut if they are found violating the social distancing norms.

Night curfew from 9pm to 5am continues to be in effect and no movement of persons, except for essential activities, is allowed in this period. Any violator of the night curfew will be strictly penalised, said Mumbai Police.

"It is our sincere appeal to all citizens to behave responsibly and avoid unnecessary movement. The onus of defeating Covid-19 lies on all of us and we can achieve this only when we follow personal safety and social distancing guidelines at all times," added Ashok.

Dos & Don'ts

All movement outdoors should be restricted to essential activities only.

Visits to markets, salons, barbershops etc. shall be restricted to those within a radius of 2km from a person's residence only.

Movement outside this radius for shopping etc. is strictly prohibited.

Outdoor movement for the purpose of exercise is strictly restricted to open spaces within a radius of 2km from place of residence.

Movement beyond 2 Km is permitted only for attending office or medical emergencies.

Social distancing norms are to be followed compulsorily at all times.

Strict action will be taken against all persons who violate the above norms.

Shops/markets not following social distancing norms will be closed down.

No movement of persons except for essential activities is allowed during night curfew between 2100 hours to 0500 hours. Any violation of the night curfew shall be strictly penalised.

All vehicles found plying away from their local area without a valid reason will be compulsorily impounded.

While moving outdoors, wearing of face masks is compulsory.