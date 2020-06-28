Kunal Kamra, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi appeal for masks for Mumbai Police: Here's how one can donate

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, frontline warriors have been working selflessly and tirelessly. Doctors, nurses, police and other essential services personnel are risking their lives as they perform their duties.

One such example is of Mumbai Police, which has been working tirelessly to ensure lockdown norms are strictly followed.

And, now a crowdfunding campaign has been started to raise funds for manufacturing customised masks for the Mumbai Police personnel. The initiative was launched by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Naina Parekh, who has received support from various people. Even Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, comedian Kunal Kamra, journalist Faye D'Souza and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi have supported the cause.

Taking to Twitter, comedian Kunal Kamra urged people lend their support to the campaign. "Doston let’s make this happen, Make your donations at - http://maskformumbaipolice.in."