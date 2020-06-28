Kunal Kamra, Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chaturvedi appeal for masks for Mumbai Police: Here's how one can donate

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, frontline warriors have been working selflessly and tirelessly. Doctors, nurses, police and other essential services personnel are risking their lives as they perform their duties.
One such example is of Mumbai Police, which has been working tirelessly to ensure lockdown norms are strictly followed.
And, now a crowdfunding campaign has been started to raise funds for manufacturing customised masks for the Mumbai Police personnel. The initiative was launched by Mumbai-based entrepreneur Naina Parekh, who has received support from various people. Even Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, comedian Kunal Kamra, journalist Faye D'Souza and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi have supported the cause.
Taking to Twitter, comedian Kunal Kamra urged people lend their support to the campaign. "Doston let’s make this happen, Make your donations at - http://maskformumbaipolice.in."
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to requested people to join the initiative and Mumbai Police making donations. “Hi guys! a team of people have come up with and excellent initiative of collecting funds to give @mumbaipolice the most effective masks (n-95) at the best available price,” she tweeted along with the poster. “By donating Rs 300 you can protect an officer for 3 months! Pls contribute,” her tweet further read.
Want to help the Mumbai Police? Here's how you can donate:
One can donate a mask to Mumbai Police by pledging their support on www.maskformumbaipolice.in.
Or
One can directly transfer money through NEFT.
Details:
Avon Lifestyle Pvt Ltd
Bank - Axis Bank Ltd
Branch - MIDC Andheri East
Account Type - Current Account
Account No. 00401202206501
IFSC Code - UTIB00000395
