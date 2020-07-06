Mission Begin Again: Hotels to open with 33% capacity - check out full rules and regulations

On Sunday, The Free Press Journal reported that neighborhood restaurants, star hotels and lodges are expected to reopen in phases within a week, after remaining closed for the last three months.
The state government is giving finishing touches to standard operating procedure and safety measures to be strictly adopted by the hotel and hospitality sector in the state, it was earlier reported.
Now, a day after meeting with various associations, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued an order allowing the use of hotels and guest houses with 33 percent capacity outside containment zones.
This will come in effect from 8th July 2020.
The state government issued a statement and said, "Hotels and other entities providing accommodation services including lodges, guest houses, etc. outside containment zones. with restricted entry. These establishments can operate at 33% capacity and on the conditions specified below."
The statement said: "In Rest of the State: The following sub-clause will be added after subclause h) of clause 7 and will come to effect from 8th July 2020. Sub-clause ix) of Clause 8 on prohibited activities will be modified to delete hotels and other Hospitality Units and will read as ix) Shopping Malls."
Further, the statement added that these entities if being used for quarantine facilities will continue to be used so unless decided otherwise by district/municipal administration. Similarly, some part/ whole of the balance unused capacity (67%) can also be used for quarantine facility by district/municipal administration.
"These entities will be subject to the provisions of the order dated 29 June 2020, wherein the concerned District Collectors or Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations can enforce generic measures and restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities," read the statement.
Here are guidelines for visitors and hotel owners to follow:
a) All Entities shall ensure the following additional arrangements:
• Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID- 19 and these guidelines are to be displayed prominently.
• Proper crowd management in the hotel, as well as outside premises like parking lots, shall be ensured. Specific markings may be made to manage the queue and seating arrangements are reconfigured in public places to ensure social distancing.
• Entrance to have mandatory thermal screening provisions. Reception Tables/space should have a protective glass.
• Hand sanitizers preferably with pedal-operated dispensers must be made freely available at the reception, guest rooms, and public spaces (lobbies etc.) for guests.
• Appropriate personal protection gears like face covers/masks, gloves and etc. shall be made available by hotel to the staff as well as guests.
• Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet, etc. for both check-in, check-out and playing orders inside the premises.
• Number of guests in the elevators to be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.
• For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree celsius and relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%. Additionally, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.
b) Guests:
• Only asymptomatic guests shall be allowed.
• Guests to be allowed entry only if using face cover/masks. The face cover/mask has to be worn at all times inside the hotel.
• Details of the guest (travel history, medical condition, etc.) along with ID and self-declaration form must be provided by the guest at the reception.
• Guests are to use Arogya Setu App compulsorily.
• Guests are encouraged to minimize use of housekeeping services.
c) Use of Facilities:
• Detailed guidelines issued for restaurants shall be followed.
• Seating arrangement to be reconfigured to ensure social distancing.
• E-menus and disposable paper napkins to be encouraged.
• Room service or takeaways to be encouraged instead of dine-in.
• Restaurants will be available only for resident guests strictly.
• Gaming Arcades / Children play areas / Swimming Pools / Gymnasium (wherever applicable) shall remain closed.
• Large gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited inside the premises. Howeveruse of meeting halls at 33% capacity subject to a max of 15 participants is permitted.
d) Cleaning, Sanitization and Disinfection:
• Rooms and other service areas shall be sanitized each time a guest vacates the room. After the client's stay is over, the room should be left unoccupied for at least 24 hours. All linens, towels should be changed after the guest vacates the room.
• Effective and frequent sanitization within the premises shall be maintained with particular focus on lavatories, drinking and hand washing stations/areas.
• Cleaning and regular disinfection (using 1% sodium hypochlorite) of frequently touched surfaces (doorknobs, elevator buttons. handrails. benches, washroom fixtures, etc.) to be made mandatory in all guest service area and common areas.
• Deep cleaning of all washrooms shall be ensured at regular intervals.
• Proper disposal of face covers/masks/gloves leftover by guests and/or staff should be ensured.
e) Required Actions in case of a suspect or confirmed case in the premises:
• House the ill person in a room or area where they are isolated from others.
• Immediately inform the nearest medical facility (hospital/clinic) or call the state or district helpline.
• A risk assessment will be undertaken by the designated public health authority (district RRT/treating physician) and accordingly further action be initiated regarding management of case, his/her contacts and need for disinfection.
• Disinfection of the premises to be taken up if the person is found positive.
