Mission Begin Again: Hotels to open with 33% capacity - check out full rules and regulations

Further, the statement added that these entities if being used for quarantine facilities will continue to be used so unless decided otherwise by district/municipal administration. Similarly, some part/ whole of the balance unused capacity (67%) can also be used for quarantine facility by district/municipal administration.

"These entities will be subject to the provisions of the order dated 29 June 2020, wherein the concerned District Collectors or Commissioners of the Municipal Corporations can enforce generic measures and restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities," read the statement.

Here are guidelines for visitors and hotel owners to follow:

a) All Entities shall ensure the following additional arrangements:

• Posters/standees/AV media on preventive measures about COVID- 19 and these guidelines are to be displayed prominently.

• Proper crowd management in the hotel, as well as outside premises like parking lots, shall be ensured. Specific markings may be made to manage the queue and seating arrangements are reconfigured in public places to ensure social distancing.

• Entrance to have mandatory thermal screening provisions. Reception Tables/space should have a protective glass.

• Hand sanitizers preferably with pedal-operated dispensers must be made freely available at the reception, guest rooms, and public spaces (lobbies etc.) for guests.

• Appropriate personal protection gears like face covers/masks, gloves and etc. shall be made available by hotel to the staff as well as guests.

• Hotels must adopt contactless processes like QR code, online forms, digital payments like e-wallet, etc. for both check-in, check-out and playing orders inside the premises.

• Number of guests in the elevators to be restricted, duly maintaining social distancing norms.

• For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasizes that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree celsius and relative humidity should be in the range of 40- 70%. Additionally, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate.